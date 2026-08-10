Mitch McConnell's Chief of Staff, Dr., Mum on Condition

Play video content Video: Mitch McConnell's Chief of Staff Stays Silent Over Mitch McConnell's Health TMZ DC

It's been nearly 2 months since Senator Mitch McConnell went MIA, but it's apparently not long enough to get answers about his ability to serve.

Charlie got McConnell's Chief of Staff, Terry Carmack, out and about Monday, and try as he did, Carmack wasn't answering any questions.

Play video content Video: Brian Monahan Doesn't Say A Peep! TMZ DC

Ditto Dr. Brian Monahan, the Attending Physician for the United States Congress, who commented on the weather but that's about it.

McConnell checked into a hospital June 14th and neither he nor his staff have said a word about the condition that landed him there.

Play video content Video: Sen. Thom Tillis Reveals Mitch McConnell Is His Landlord TMZ DC

We thought we saw signs of life at Mitch's house last Thursday, but it wasn't the Senator from Kentucky ... it was Senator Tom Tillis, who rents out the McConnell's guest house.