Mitch McConnell's Chief of Staff, Dr., Mum on Condition

Sen. Mitch McConnell Mum's the Word on Health Status
It's been nearly 2 months since Senator Mitch McConnell went MIA, but it's apparently not long enough to get answers about his ability to serve.
Charlie got McConnell's Chief of Staff, Terry Carmack, out and about Monday, and try as he did, Carmack wasn't answering any questions.
Ditto Dr. Brian Monahan, the Attending Physician for the United States Congress, who commented on the weather but that's about it.
McConnell checked into a hospital June 14th and neither he nor his staff have said a word about the condition that landed him there.
We thought we saw signs of life at Mitch's house last Thursday, but it wasn't the Senator from Kentucky ... it was Senator Tom Tillis, who rents out the McConnell's guest house.
Lots of questions ... no answers.