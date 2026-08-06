Sen. Mitch McConnell Released From Rehabilitation Center, Shares Recovery Update

Senator Mitch McConnell says he's been discharged from the rehabilitation center where he was recovering from a serious fall ... and he says he's going to continue his recovery from home.

McConnell released a statement Thursday saying ... "Earlier today, I was discharged from the rehabilitation center to continue my recovery at home."

He continues ... "Elaine and I are grateful for the many well wishes and support from friends, colleagues, and Kentuckians, and for the attentive care I've received from excellent doctors, nurses, therapists, and hospital staff."

The senator concludes his updates ... "On the advice of my doctors, I'll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I'll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business."

McConnell's press release did not include a photo of him ... unlike previous health updates -- so that's not going to do much in stopping the relentless conspiracies about his health.

As you know ... the Kentucky senator was in the hospital for 53 days ... and with only a pair of proof of life snaps ... the jokes and skepticism became a whirlwind.