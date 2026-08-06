Angelina Jolie's Brother James Haven Comes Out as Gay, Writes Letter About His Sexuality

James Haven, born into Hollywood royalty, has come out as gay ... months after his split from ex-wife Romi Imbelli ... TMZ has learned.

The exes-turned-close-friends appeared together live on Romi's Substack to discuss how their relationship changed … and how James revealed his truth.

James, whose father is Jon Voight and sister is Angelina Jolie, came out to Romi when they reconnected.

On the live stream, James read a letter about his sexuality.

The letter says ... "When I was a little boy, I was absolutely obsessed with the Disney princesses. I would sneak glitter onto my cheeks, swipe mascara onto my lashes, and for those moments, I felt like magic."

James said he "didn't have the language back then to explain why I just knew it made me feel more like me."

He added, "It was never about pretending to be someone else. It was about letting a part of myself shine that had always been there."

James explained that as he got older, "I started wondering if that sparkle was something I had to hide to be accepted by the 'normal' boys around me. Like so many gay kids, I learned to question parts of myself long before I learned to celebrate them."

James said he dimmed his light to fit in … but wishes he could tell his younger self to be himself.

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He explained he was tired of hiding and ready to tell the truth about who he is.

James said, "Not because he's changed, but because he's tired of hiding. Coming out isn't about becoming someone new, it's about allowing everyone else to meet the person who has been here all along."

His letter continued, "I hope my family and others can choose love over fear, understanding over judgment, and connection over the beliefs that may have kept us apart. I hope they can look beyond the labels and simply see me with the same heart, the same laugh, the same soul they've always known."

James said he is proud of the person he has become and grateful "that I no longer feel the need to apologize for the parts of me that make me who I am."

He writes ... "That little boy with glitter on his face and mascara on his lashes was never confused, broken, or something to be ashamed of. He was simply gay. He was joyful. He was brave before he even knew it."