Brad Pitt's Daughter Zahara Takes Out Ad to Drop Pitt Name

Another kid of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is getting closer to closing the book on the family name ... Zahara has taken the next legal step to become Zahara Jolie.

Court documents, obtained by TMZ, show Zahara has completed one of California's required hurdles for a legal name change by publishing notice of her petition in the Los Angeles Daily Journal once a week for four consecutive weeks and calling for anyone opposing the change to submit a written opposition before the final hearing.

As TMZ previously reported, the 21-year-old filed her petition in June asking to legally change her name from Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Marley Jolie. The filing states the notice ran on June 16, June 23, June 30, and July 7 ... and next up is Zahara's September 28 hearing, where a judge can approve the request if no one objects.

A source close to Brad tells TMZ ... they believe Angelina has caused the rift between Brad and the children ... and this is just the latest chapter in the very sad and never-ending campaign to alienate children from their father.

Zahara hasn't been using Brad's last name for a while now ... but the move follows a path already taken by sister Shiloh, who published a similar legal notice before officially dropping "Pitt" from her name in 2024.

And she's far from the only one distancing herself from the family name. Maddox and Vivienne have also stopped publicly using "Pitt" in recent years ... making Zahara the latest of Brad's children to move away from the surname.