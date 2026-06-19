Brad Pitt's Son Pax Jolie-Pitt Still Has Relationship With Brad's Family

Still Hanging With The Pitts, Just Not Brad

Brad Pitt may not be getting many calls from his kids these days ... but at least he's still got an in with his brood ... sorta.

Brad and Angelina Jolie's son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, continues to spend time with Brad's side of the family, recently joining relatives for a dinner celebration marking his cousin Sydney Pitt's engagement to Archimede Jerome ... according to Page Six,

The outlet reports Brad's sister, Julie Pitt Neal, was also at the gathering, along with niece Reagan Pitt and other family members.

But despite continuing to see relatives on his dad's side, the publication notes Pax reportedly "doesn't have much of a relationship with Brad."

Several of Brad's children have publicly distanced themselves from the actor in recent years ... which we've told you about.

Zahara, Shiloh, and Maddox recently filed paperwork to drop "Pitt" from their names in public settings, while Vivienne already goes by 'Jolie.'