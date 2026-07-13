MGK Doubles Down On Conor McGregor Diss, 'F*** This Dude'

MGK is doing another victory lap after Conor McGregor's UFC 329 loss ... dissing the hell out of the UFC superstar for getting injured seconds into his bout with Max Holloway.

The rapper -- who had a highly publicized squabble with Notorious at the 2021 VMAs -- reignited the feud shortly after Saturday night's results ... saying, "knees weak of old age the real conor can’t stand up 🤡@thenotoriousmma" alongside a pic of their run-in on Instagram.

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He clearly had no regrets ... 'cause a day later, he doubled down.

"I'm aware I did a post yesterday and I should probably apologize for absolutely nothing, homie," he said on Instagram. "F*** this dude. That's how beef works. We don't like each other."

MGK also defended his initial stance ... claiming he and McGregor are clearly aging differently despite only one year separating them -- and did a little dance to prove he's got good knees.

Kells went on to say he would certainly keep the same energy if they ever crossed paths again ... after all, he claims he stood on business when McGregor threw a punch his way on the red carpet five years ago.

Play video content Video: Conor McGregor Gets Into a Squabble with Machine Gun Kelly at VMAs

Then came even more verbal blows.

"Buddy, you look like a drunk, ugly extra in a Sherlock Holmes movie," he said. "What in the 1934 am I looking at? Fix your face."

The disses didn't stop ... even when MGK needed a bathroom break.

"Why are you kicking him when he's down? Dude, f*** this guy when he's down, up, sideways, asleep, while I'm peeing (sorry,) umm, f*** him," he said as he did a No. 1.

"What in the F*** Liddell happened to the landing strip on your head? The worst 10 seconds I've ever seen. Thank you for the walkout being longer than the fight. You wasted everyone's time, it's pissing me off!!"

Who knew the beef was still alive and well in 2026?! Shortly after their altercation, Conor said it was all love and he wanted MGK to hit up his next fight ... but now we know it was far from mutual.