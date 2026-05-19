YUNGBLUD's Team Fires Back at Machine Gun Kelly's Comment About Tour Cancellation

YUNGBLUD's team is firing back after Machine Gun Kelly savagely blasted the singer in an alleged viral social media comment taking aim at his ill-fated tour.

Here's the deal ... the drama started after YUNGBLUD posted a video saying "live music has become inaccessible," part of his push for cheaper fan experiences through projects like BLUDFEST.

MGK responded with a blistering, alleged since-deleted comment accusing YUNGBLUD of canceling a tour because he "couldn’t sell tickets" while publicly blaming mental health struggles. He also mocked YUNGBLUD's ticket prices before ending the tirade with a profanity laced insult, calling him a "silver spooned preachy wanker."

Now, a rep for YUNGBLUD tells TMZ ... "Dom's message was about the growing reality that live music is becoming financially impossible for a lot of young fans. It was never directed at any individual artist."

His rep continues ... "To weaponize somebody's mental health in a public space like this is incredibly disappointing. Dom has always been honest about his struggles and has worked hard to encourage open conversations around mental wellbeing."

YUNGBLUD's team also shut down MGK's claims about the canceled tour, telling TMZ ... "There were multiple legitimate factors behind those decisions, both personal and logistical, and suggesting otherwise is simply false."

The clash is especially shocking considering MGK and YUNGBLUD were once practically inseparable during the pop-punk revival era ... constantly collaborating, appearing together and running in the same Travis Barker circle.