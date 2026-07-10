Drake Puts $1 Million Bet on Conor McGregor to Beat Max Holloway

Great news for Max Holloway -- Drake just placed a $1 million bet on Conor McGregor to win at UFC 329 on Saturday.

Champagne Papi revealed the eye-popping wager on Friday ... saying, "THE MAC IS BACK?!?!?? The proper twelve drinking, tailored suit wearing, Lambo Yacht riding man with the Dubai tan that once had both belts in both hands … Say less @stake."

So, what would he rake in if Notorious is victorious at T-Mobile Arena?? Not much ... just a whopping $1.85 MILLION profit!!!

The rap great inked a lucrative deal with the betting org. years ago ... but he hasn't been very lucky with the bets he has shared with the class.

He lost big on the NBA Finals, Super Bowl, UFC fights, and World Cup in the past ... so Holloway's gotta be feeling pretty good at the moment.

Holloway is currently at -225 odds ... meaning he's the favorite and McGregor is an underdog at +185.

It is the fight game, though ... and anything can happen. McGregor DID win the first bout ... but that was 13 years ago and not off a five-year break.