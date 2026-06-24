Drake's Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Marries Muay Thai Fighter

Drake might want to tread lightly around Sophie Brussaux ... his baby mama just married a Muay Thai fighter!

Sophie -- the mother of Drake's only son, Adonis -- married Efe Caliskan on Sunday in a ceremony in North York, Toronto.

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Her new hubby is a professional fighter who recently made his MMA debut ... and he's no chump because he won that fight in a unanimous decision.

Sophie has previously posted videos of the two sparring together ... and now it looks like they'll be sparring together in a different capacity.

According to The New York Post, Efe got his bride a 7-carat pear-shaped diamond ring ... it's not 3,500 blocks of ice, but who's counting?!?