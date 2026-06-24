Drake's Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Marries Muay Thai Fighter
Drake's Baby Mama I MARRIED MAN WHO DROPS OPPONENTS, NOT BEATS!!!
Drake might want to tread lightly around Sophie Brussaux ... his baby mama just married a Muay Thai fighter!
Sophie -- the mother of Drake's only son, Adonis -- married Efe Caliskan on Sunday in a ceremony in North York, Toronto.
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Her new hubby is a professional fighter who recently made his MMA debut ... and he's no chump because he won that fight in a unanimous decision.
Sophie has previously posted videos of the two sparring together ... and now it looks like they'll be sparring together in a different capacity.
According to The New York Post, Efe got his bride a 7-carat pear-shaped diamond ring ... it's not 3,500 blocks of ice, but who's counting?!?
Unclear if Drake or his eight-year-old son was present for the wedding ceremony ... but it's clear Sophie has officially traded in a man who drops bars on stage for a man who drops bodies in the cage.