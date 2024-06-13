Drake Buys $200K Armored Apocalypse Super Truck for Texas Home

Drake will be making his presence felt while roaming around his new Texas neighborhood ... 'cause the OVO captain just dropped $200K on a truck built for doomsday, TMZ has learned.

Apocalypse Manufacturing -- the company that did this monster of a vehicle for Drizzy -- tells us ... Drake's custom slab is state of the art and built for the long haul ... with a Hemi Hellcat V8 6.2L engine that's got 870 horsepower upgrades, full-time four-wheel drive, and armored and riveted doors.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Drake had the suped-up truck delivered this week and posted several pics with it that showed off its Siberian Tiger interior ... showing off the whip at his recently-purchased $15 million ranch in Fayette County, Texas.

AM tells us the Texas terrain won't affect Drake's commutes, as there are 5 off-road drive modes -- Sport, Drag Race, Baja, Rock and Mud, steel bumpers with LED lights on the front and back, power steps on the sides, and a high-performance cooling system built for desert climates.

The coolest feature is arguably the truck's ability to ramp-launch 10 feet off the ground ... Apocalypse says they tested the feature 50 times to make sure it does what it's supposed to.

The midnight black bruiser is also fresh on the inside ... a 12” infotainment screen and a 20” Radiance lightbar on the windshield guardian will have him shining whenever he pulls up.

The change of scenery could be a welcomed change of pace for Drake after his Toronto property was targeted amid his various rap beefs, but he's not hiding in his hometown either.

He recently spectated his son Adonis' soccer game ... and didn't look the least bit bothered.

Play video content 6/6/24 TMZ.com