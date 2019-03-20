Drake's Baby Mama's Dinner Video with Look-Alike a Calculated Clout Move

Drake's Baby Mama IG Vid with Drizzy Look-Alike ... Clout-Standing Move!!!

Drake and his baby mama get along great and co-parent like champs, but they're not on romantic dinner date terms ... despite a video that made it seem like they are.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Sophie Brussaux has been hanging out with a Drizzy doppelganger lately, and it was no accident she shared a quick shot of the guy on social media last week ... just hours after she attended Drake's Paris concert.

We're told those around Sophie believe it was a calculated move to gain some clout by making it seem like she and Drake break bread together. It worked too -- several media outlets reported Drake had dinner with Sophie that night.

Our sources say that's definitely not the case, and confirm the dude in the vid is just a bearded, light-skinned look-alike.

It's interesting, because as we reported ... Drake rolled out the red carpet for Sophie in Paris by granting her an all-access VIP pass, and they've had a positive relationship for their son, Adonis.

Seems unnecessary for her to pretend it's more than that. Then again ... gotta get them likes!!!