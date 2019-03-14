Drake Baby Mama Shakes It From VIP At His Paris Show

Drake's Special Guest at His Paris Concert Was His Baby Mama

Drake rolled out the red carpet for his baby mama at his concert ... and she couldn't stop showing off her dance moves.

OVO performed Wednesday night at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris for his Assassination Vacation tour ... and damn near taking center stage was his baby mama, Sophie Brussaux. You can see her in the video getting all the feels to "One Dance" ... while double-fisting a couple of drinks.

Sophie had an all-access pass at the concert ... and this kinda VIP treatment shouldn't be a shocker to die-hard Drizzy fans. We're told the two have maintained a positive relationship for their son, Adonis, who was born on Drake's birthday back in 2017.

As we've reported ... Drake's used to pulling out all the stops for his son and baby mama. You'll recall he flew them out on a private jet on Christmas ... and he's been a proud papa ever since.

Easy to see why.