Drake Posts Christmas Painting Made by 1-Year-Old Son Adonis

Drake's son has some creative talent, and the proud papa wants the world to see.

Drake posted this pic of his son Adonis' handiwork ... an abstract in blue, green, yellow and red paint with some telltale handprints!!!

The one-year-old's papa captioned the pic, "Adonis > Picasso don't @ me."

Drake became a first-time dad last year, confirming during the Summer he had a son on his album, "Scorpion" ... although pretty much everyone knew by then anyway.

The lyrics go ... "Yesterday morning was crazy/I had to come to terms with the fact that it's not a maybe/That shit is in stone, sealed and signed/She not my lover like Billy Jean but the kid is mine."