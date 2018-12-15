Drake Beefing Up Home Security ... Kanye Lives Nearby!!!

Drake Beefing Up Home Security Due to Feud with Kanye, Who Lives Nearby

Drake isn't taking any chances in his escalating feud with Kanye West -- he's adding extra security outside his SoCal mansion because they live in the same hood!!!

Our sources in Hidden Hills -- where the Wests and Drizzy all lay their heads -- say Drake's crib has at least 2 new guards standing watch outside the gate to his driveway. We're told it's no coincidence the security was added the day after his war with Ye erupted with tweets and an alleged threatening phone call.

If you didn't know, their homes are verrry close to each other -- we're talking just a half-mile. Not much of a buffer zone. In addition to the added muscle, we're told there's an SUV stationed just inside Drake's front gate.

It's interesting ... Kanye claims Drake is the one who started making threats, but Drizzy's the one beefing up his home security.

One thing's for sure -- none of the Kardashian-Wests, especially North, Saint and Chicago, will be caroling outside Drake's pad.