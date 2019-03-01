Drake to Meek Mill You Had Greatest Comeback ... Now Let's Get Money!!!

Drake Joins Meek Mill on Tour and Gives Him Ultimate Shout-Out

Meek Mill bringing Drake out onstage at his Hollywood show turned into a mutual admiration society meeting, with Drizzy giving his former rival a huge pat on the back.

Meek's The Motivation Tour made a stop at the Hollywood Palladium Thursday night and brought out Drake to do their current hit collab, "Going Bad." Afterward, Drake showered Meek with tons of love, admiration and respect ... for pulling through his BS Pennsylvania state prison sentence.

As he put it, Meek "definitely had the best comeback of all time" -- referring to the massive success of his first album since his release from prison. The crowd definitely agreed.

Meek also showed his appreciation for his fans, thanking them for having his back while he was behind bars.

The whole night was a giant lovefest ... kinda the perfect cap on the rap giants squashing their beef last September. Good times.