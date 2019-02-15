Drake Documentary Triggers Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group

Drake Universal Music Group Sued ... You Shut Down Our Drizzy Doc!!!

The production company behind a Drake documentary is suing Universal Music Group for ratting them out, and getting the project yanked from streaming platforms.

Symettrica Entertainment rips UMG in the lawsuit, saying the music co. fired off notices to remove all the Drake music and video clips the documentary entitled, "Drake: Re-writing the Rules." Obviously, that would create a major hole in a Drake documentary ... if it were devoid of his image and music.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Universal's power move "has nothing to do with purported 'copyright infringement,' and everything to do with placating its artist Drake by attempting to suppress any commentary or criticism of Drake."

The unauthorized doc was released on Vevo in November, and then hit Netflix, iTunes and Amazon on January 16. Symettrica says it got UMG's notice the next day and, 2 days later, all the digital platforms caved ... saying they had no choice but to pull the documentary.

Symettrica insists its use of the Drake clips was fair use, and says it's lost a ton of money because UMG shut them down.

Symettrica wants the court to declare their use of the Drizzy clips is kosher. It's also suing UMG for damages. Drake is NOT being sued.