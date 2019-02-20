Drake & Adele Hey, Best Friend ... Let's Go Bowl and Vape!!!

Drake and Adele Spend Fun Night Together, BFF Style

Here's a blossoming celeb pairing we're all here for ... Drake and Adele!!!

We're told the music superstars kicked it last weekend for one fun night ... galavanting around L.A.'s San Fernando Valley. Try this on for #SundayFunday -- we're told Drizzy and Adizzy (??) chowed down at Jerry's Famous Deli before moving the party next door to Pinz Bowling.

Sorry, no photos ... the dynamic duo rented out the entire joint for themselves and a couple friends.

Then, it was off to Chill N Vape Lounge, where we're told Drake bought a Juul and some pods -- mango and peach. Flavor matters to Aubrey.

You can stop thinking what you're thinking ... we're told the evening was purely platonic.

As for the root of the friendship ... Adele hit up one of Drake's concerts back in October, and we're told they met after the show and bonded.

No word on who said "Hello" first.