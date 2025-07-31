Drake Says His Son Adonis Was Conceived in Amsterdam

Anyone who's been to a Drake concert knows he has a story for nearly every city, and Amsterdam especially ranks high for him ... it was the spot he conceived his son with Sophie Brussaux!!!

The Canadian-bred star proudly told his summer tour crowd last night inside Ziggo Dome that they were all one like Frankie Beverly -- without Amsterdam, there would be no Adonis!!!

drake reveals adonis was conceived in amsterdam 😂💙 pic.twitter.com/PPBXlwvBs5 — diana s. (@_diana_salam) July 30, 2025 @_diana_salam

Drake and Sophie hooked up in January 2017 -- spotted canoodling through the city ... and Adonis was born in October of that year, several days before Drake's 31st birthday.

Unlike many rappers with baby mama drama, Drake and Sophie don't feud in public and appear to maintain a solid relationship, coming together for holidays and family gatherings throughout the year.

The excited fans cheered Drake on ... last night was the first of 3 shows in the city, and his catalog has extended greatly since the "More Life" days.