Drake Earns 13th #1 Album, Plugs Adonis' Rap Career

Drake's kicking off the week with yet another No. 1 album to his name -- his 13th in total -- and he's celebrating with 6-year-old son Adonis, who's probably ready to step into his father's shoes sooner than people think!!!

Adonis turned 6 on Sunday, and his father blessed him with a global gift ... a music video for his "My Man (Freestyle)" ... his rapping debut that was plugged at the end of the song "Daylight" from the now #1 album, "For All The Dogs."

There's apparently more in store -- Drake also shared footage of Adonis performing an unreleased track at his birthday party yesterday, commanding the crowd as if they'd paid for 'Blur' tour tickets.

The basketball-themed "My Man" visual shows just how Adonis has gotten comfortable with his dad's glitzy lifestyle as he and his buddies emulate the pros.

Interestingly enough, Adonis is also the lead for the only other "Dogs" visual to date, the album kick-off single "8am in Charlotte" ... Drake clearly wanted his son to share the shine.

The LP attracted 402,000 U.S. sales thanks to a whopping 514 million streams ... and also had its fair share of negative reviews, most famously spearheaded by Joe Budden.

