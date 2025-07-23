Drake Pours Out Liquor for Ozzy Osbourne, Walks Out to His Classic Anthem

Drake didn't hesitate to pay homage to Ozzy Osbourne -- who died yesterday, smack-dab in the middle of the "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" tour's UK leg!!! 😵‍💫

The Canadian megastar read the room and opened his show Wednesday inside Birmingham's Utilita Arena with the sounds of Black Sabbath's iconic "Iron Man" jam blaring through the speakers.

Drake walked out to ‘Iron Man’ by Black Sabbath in Birmingham tonight in honor of Ozzy Osbourne 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/hOGibJsugJ — ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) July 23, 2025 @realalmightee

Drake was also among the mourners visiting Black Sabbath Bridge ... which flooded with treasure troves after Ozzy's death went public -- and he didn't come ill-prepared.

He told the New York Times ... "I just came out to pay respects to someone who lived it to the fullest" and was also observed pouring out some tequila for Ozzy ... thug life, indeed!!!

Rock tributes have also been pouring in on social media, but rappers are feeling the brunt too. Trick Daddy, whose top record "Let's Go" samples Ozzy's "Crazy Train," told us he's forever indebted to the late rocker for clearing the track so he could also achieve greatness.

Drake also praised Ozzy for being a beacon of the culture -- even if fans didn't exactly know his music.