Trick Daddy Praises Ozzy Osbourne For Making His Biggest Hit Happen

Ozzy Osbourne's sudden death sent shockwaves across the rock 'n roll industry, but hip hop legend Trick Daddy is mourning the loss all the same.

Trick Daddy tells TMZ Hip Hop ... "The iconic legend will be truly missed, especially by me -- a young, Black man out of the ghetto of Miami -- by giving the clearance to sample his 'Crazy Train' masterpiece!"

It's true ... Jim Jonsin and Bigg D crunked up Ozzy's 1980 "Crazy Train" in 2004 for Trick, Lil Jon and Twista to create a calamity of a track -- "Let's Go" -- that would go on to become a global stadium and movie, TV and commercial soundtrack for years.

The song went on to become Trick's biggest Billboard hit, peaking at No. 7, but magically escaped Ozzy's ears all the way up until 2021 when he heard the song for the first time ... which completely blew him away!!!

Trick tells us Ozzy cleared the sample with no hesitation, no push-back -- nothing but goodwill and double-downs reinforcing how the rock idol will truly be missed.