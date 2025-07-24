What Have Black Sabbath's Members Said About Ozzy's Death?

Ozzy Osbourne's fanbase was left shocked when his death was announced in July 2025, and his family issued a statement at the time to let the fans know they were experiencing "more sadness than mere words can convey."

What's even more poignant is the fact that the late singer's death happened just 17 days after his final concert ... which he undertook with the other original members of Black Sabbath, 20 years after all four had last been on stage together.

We're going to check out what the band's surviving members have had to say about the frontman's death and see what they have been up to in the years since the Prince of Darkness left the band following their set at Ozzfest 2005.

Tony Iommi Called Ozzy His 'Brother' In A Tribute

Black Sabbath's guitarist and longest serving member, Tony Iommi, remained with the band throughout all of its lineup changes over nearly six decades.

In addition to his work with the seminal heavy metal outfit, Iommi released three solo albums, and he recorded the Black Sabbath album, "Heaven and Hell," which featured Osbourne's replacement singer, Ronnie James Dio, after Ozzy left the band.

Iommi shared a post on his Instagram shortly after Ozzy's passing and confessed he was unable to "really find the words" to portray how sad he was about the singer's death.

The guitarist affectionately referred to the singer as his "brother," and described the experience of finding out he'd died as "heartbreaking."

Geezer Butler Referred To Ozzy As A 'Dear Friend' In His Tribute

Geezer Butler stuck with Black Sabbath for much of its run, barring departures from the band throughout the mid-'80s and early 1990s.

The bassist released three solo albums through his work with GZR, which went through several name changes, and he also laid down bass parts on Osbourne's 1995 solo album "Ozzmosis."

Butler's tribute to Ozzy, which he shared on his Instagram, was short and sweet, and he referred to the late singer as his "dear friend" in the post's caption.

The musician also summed up the band's members as "4 kids from Aston" and said he was "glad we got to do it one last time."

Bill Ward Had A Rocky Relationship With The Band -- But Came Back For Their Last Show

Drummer Bill Ward co-founded Black Sabbath in 1968 and remained with the band until 1980, after which he was intermittently involved with the group over the next few decades.

The musician was originally set to reunite with the band in 2011 in preparation of the recording of their final album, titled "13," and although he ended up not participating due to contract disputes, he eventually reconciled with his bandmates and performed at their final concert.

Ward shared a throwback photo on his Instagram after Ozzy had passed away and opened up about the loss he felt after the singer's death, saying the singer was "forever in my heart."

