Ozzy Osbourne Enjoyed Breakfast with Family in Final Video Shared Days Before Death

Play video content Instagram/@kellyosbourne

Ozzy Osbourne was cheerful as he enjoyed breakfast with his family at home in England in what appears to be the last publicly posted footage of him just days before his death.

His daughter Kelly Osbourne shared the clip on her Instagram Story on Sunday -- the Black Sabbath icon can be seen sitting at a table scrolling on his iPad at his mansion in Buckinghamshire as Kelly playfully commands him to greet everyone.

Ozzy -- dressed in a black tee and headphones -- dutifully responds with an enthusiastic "Good morning!"

His grandson, Sidney, is also seated at the table, sucking on a pacifier and looking fully engrossed in an iPad as well.

All seems good in the family video -- but just 2 days later, Ozzy died with many of his loved ones surrounding him.

As you know, the rock legend took his last breath on Tuesday with his wife Sharon, sons Jack and Louis, and daughters Kelly and Aimee, by his side.

They did not immediately reveal the cause of his death, but it is known he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease more than 20 years prior.

Play video content Getty/TMZ.com

Fans were shocked by his seemingly unexpected passing, especially considering he just performed his farewell show on July 5.