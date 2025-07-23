Lady Gaga, Cyndi Lauper Pay Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne At Their Concerts

Ozzy Osbourne's death has rocked the music world ... and some of the biggest names in the industry are paying homage to the rock legend on stage.

Lady Gaga takes her bow to “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne in San Francisco tonight, wearing a shirt honoring the late rock icon.



🎥: purple_b/Instagram pic.twitter.com/gcJu0WK3nL — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) July 23, 2025 @gagadaily

Lady Gaga celebrated the Black Sabbath frontman at the end of her San Francisco performance Tuesday night ... by blasting his biggest hit "Crazy Train" through the Chase Center's speakers, she and her team of performers took their bows.

Gaga struts across stage in a black beanie and opens up her jacket to make sure the whole crowd can see her t-shirt that reads "Ozzy Osbourne." As the music blares, she bops her head and jumps up around with her crew ... and the crowd is all in.

Cyndi Lauper with a tribute to Ozzy at the show tonight in Raleigh. She then dedicated Time After Time to him. Everyone loved Ozzy. pic.twitter.com/EXnv79f9t0 — Fly By Night (@E5C4P3777) July 23, 2025 @E5C4P3777

Cyndi Lauper also blasted "Crazy Train" during her Raleigh show last night -- but in a totally unconventional way. She paused the performance, pulled out her phone, and played the track straight into the mic ... and the crowd erupted.

Lauper let the hit song play for over a minute as the crowd sang along ... and she was seen rocking out to the chorus on the jumbotron. When the song ended, she turned on her phone's flashlight, pointed it at the crowd and said "For Ozzy," ... and the audience followed suit, lighting up the venue with their flashlights.

Cyndi then jumped right into her classic hit, "Time After Time."

Play video content Getty/TMZ.com

As you know, the Osbourne family announced Tuesday that Ozzy had died while surrounded by loved ones. While the cause of death remains unclear, the rocker faced several health issues in recent years and in 2020 was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.