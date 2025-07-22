Aston Villa, St. Louis Blues Pay Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne After Death

Ozzy Osbourne's death rocked more than just the music industry -- his favorite teams, the Aston Villa Football Club and St. Louis Blues, were devastated by his passing ... and honored the heavy metal icon with emotional tributes on social media.

Osbourne's family revealed the Black Sabbath leader and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was "surrounded by love" when he passed away on Tuesday morning.

Fans from around the world paid tribute with sweet messages ... including Aston Villa, which Ozzy supported over the years. In fact, earlier this year, fans held a massive tifo of the English singer.

"Aston Villa Football Club is saddened to learn that world-renowned rockstar and Villan, Ozzy Osbourne, has passed away," the team said.

"Growing up in Aston, not far from Villa Park, Ozzy always held a special connection to the club and the community he came from. The thoughts of everyone at Aston Villa are with his wife Sharon, his family, friends, and countless fans at this extremely difficult time. Rest in peace, Ozzy."

The St. Louis Blues also shared a message by reposting a photo of Ozzy in their jersey.

Ozzy famously wore the team's merch in a 1984 mug shot when he was arrested for public intoxication.

The old photo went viral in 2019 when the Blues appeared in the Stanley Cup Final.

Athletes also honored the "Crazy Train" singer, with MMA fighter Dillon Danis calling Ozzy one of his idols and favorite musicians.

"Ozzy Osbourne: The voice, the energy, the chaos. There will never be another like him," Danis said on social media.

"He changed music forever and gave a generation something to believe in Thank you for everything, legend. You’ll never be forgotten."

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre added ... "I thought Ozzy would outlive us all."

"Thank you for keeping us going on those long road trips. RIP Prince of Darkness."