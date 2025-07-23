Ozzy Osbourne Memorabilia Hits Auction Block After Death

The Prince of Darkness lives on after death ... at least in the form of some of his stage-worn clothes ... which are being auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Ozzy Osbourne memorabilia is featured in a new collection of items hitting the auction block at Gotta Have Rock and Roll ... including a stage-worn black jacket from the "Retirement Sucks" tour.

The Black Sabbath frontman autographed and inscribed the custom jacket, which comes with tails ... and the auction house estimates it will sell for $20,000.

Ozzy's coat was custom-made by Audrey Carter.

Also up for bidding ... a custom black mesh coat Ozzy wore in 2011 for a show. The coat was created by his art director/stylist/designer Lena Hermansson and the auction house says Ozzy wanted the jacket made from mesh because he had a tendency to get himself soaking wet onstage and the mesh would help keep the jacket from becoming too heavy.

The mesh coat is expected to fetch at least $10,000.

A signed copy of Ozzy's album "Blizzard of Oz" is also up for grabs ... and it's expected to go for at least $5,000.

As you know ... Ozzy died Tuesday a couple weeks after his final show with Black Sabbath. He was 76.

The auction starts today and runs through August 8 ... and it also features a guitar Randy Rhoads played in 1977 with Quiet Riot.