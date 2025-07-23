Ozzy Osbourne's Spotify Listeners Skyrocket After Singer's Death

Ozzy Osbourne's monthly Spotify listeners count has exploded following the singer's death.

On Tuesday, the "Crazy Train" hitmaker boasted just under 12.4 million listeners, and that number has ballooned to more than 14 million.

Same magic for Black Sabbath -- the band Ozzy founded had 19.8 million listeners as the news of his death rocked the world ... and that has risen to 20.9 million.

The streaming numbers for individual songs have not been updated yet, but it's safe to assume there will be a similar effect, considering several have re-entered Apple Music's Top 100: USA chart.

"Crazy Train" skyrocketed up the chart to the No. 23 spot, "Mama, I'm Coming Home" is sitting pretty at spot 34, and "No More Tears" is at the 45th position.

Notably, a large chunk of the songs above Ozzy's are from Tyler, The Creator -- who just released his "DON'T TAP THE GLASS" album on Monday.

It's no surprise Ozzy is rising up the charts -- he's had one of the largest impacts on the hard rock and heavy metal genre throughout his decades in the industry.

As you know, the rock legend died Tuesday surrounded by multiple family members -- just weeks after his farewell show in England.

His cause of death remains unknown, but it is known he suffered from Parkinson's ... he was diagnosed with the disease in 2003.

Tributes immediately began flowing in across social media following the notice of his death -- including from stars such as Travis Barker, Elton John, John Stamos and more.

Ozzy was 76.