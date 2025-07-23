Ozzy Osbourne's Sisters Say He Planned to Visit Them Before He Died

Ozzy Osbourne's sisters say he was making plans right up until his death ... telling a UK-based outlet their little bro was supposed to come visit them before he passed away.

Jean Powell and Gillian Hemming -- Ozzy's older sisters, who still call him by his birth name "John" -- spoke to The Mirror Wednesday ... telling the publication they knew Ozzy was frail, but his death still came as a shock to them.

The sisters say they saw Ozzy at his farewell show in Birmingham, England ... and, though they didn't get a chance to chat with him because of the evening's chaotic nature, they made plans to see him this week.

Jean told The Mirror, "... in [Ozzy's] last text to me, he said he would be coming to Birmingham again. We were hoping to see him this week."

Jean and Gillian say they've always thought of Ozzy as their brother, not a celebrity ... so, the tributes they've seen from all around the world have really blown them away.

Apparently not even Ozzy could believe it ... 'cause he texted them that he couldn't believe the crowds walking down their old street in Birmingham, heading to watch him perform at the farewell show.

The sisters obviously miss Ozzy ... but admit they're glad he died in England, his home.

As you know ... the Osbourne family announced Ozzy's death in a heartfelt post Tuesday -- telling fans he passed away surrounded by loved ones.