Mitch McConnell Phone Call Lands Scott Jennings in CNN Hot Seat

Play video content Video: Mitch McConnell Phone Call Puts Scott Jennings in CNN Hot Seat CNN

Mitch McConnell apparently has Scott Jennings on speed dial ... and CNN wants to know why the Senator from Kentucky is calling his old pal instead of a credible news organization.

Scott got the third degree Tuesday on "The Arena with Kasie Hunt" after claiming McConnell personally called him earlier in the day.

CNN contributor Lulu Garcia-Navarro went straight at the elephant in the room ... "Why isn't he calling into a credible news organization?"

Lulu said she wasn't questioning Scott's credibility ... she wanted to know why McConnell won't speak publicly ... even with a "friendly" outlet like Fox News ... or at least release a video as questions swirl about his health.

Kasie wanted to know how the hotline worked ... did Scott go through an aide, or did Mitch just ring him directly?

Scott said McConnell calls him up on his own ... explaining the two go way back.

He's known McConnell since he was 16 or 17 and worked on several of McConnell's campaigns ... and says the guy likes to keep things very private -- especially his health.

Play video content Video: Mitch McConnell's Chief of Staff Stays Silent Over Mitch McConnell's Health TMZ DC

As we previously reported ... McConnell was released from rehab last week after a fall kept him out of public view for weeks, but we still haven't heard from him other than written statements ... and his Chief of Staff wouldn't give TMZ DC an update on his condition.