Suge Knight Says Keefe D Wasn't The Only One Involved In Tupac's Murder

Suge Knight is hoping Duane "Keefe D" Davis squeals in court ... because he claims Tupac Shakur's murder was an "assassination" involving far more people than the lone man now standing trial.

The incarcerated Death Row Records cofounder called into "TMZ Live" Tuesday as jury selection continues in Keefe's murder trial in Las Vegas ... telling Harvey and Charles the public has been fed the wrong story about the killing for nearly 30 years.

Suge -- who was driving the car when Tupac was fatally shot -- says the attack wasn't over a chain or gang colors.

His blunt take ... "This was an assassination."

Suge says Keefe D has already done damage to himself by repeatedly discussing the case in a book and on podcasts. As for Keefe D's attempts to walk back those statements and blame a ghostwriter ... Suge isn't buying it.

He also claims several other people played roles in Tupac's death -- though, as always, Suge refused to name names. He says he spent decades taking the blame while others escaped scrutiny.

Still, Suge says he isn't looking for revenge and believes Keefe D deserves a fair shake. In fact, he claims he pushed the release of his own book, "Your Pain Is My Joy," to September ... 'cause he didn't want to pile more pressure on during the trial.

Jury selection began Monday in the case against Keefe D, who has pleaded not guilty to murder. Prosecutors allege he orchestrated the 1996 attack and supplied the gun ... though they don't claim he fired it.

Suge also opened up about Tupac's lasting influence, the allegations that followed him for decades and why he sees the trial as a potential teaching moment for hip-hop.