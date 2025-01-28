Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tupac Murder Suspect Keefe D Fights Fellow Inmate in Las Vegas Jail

Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Keefe D Brawls Behind Bars!!!

tupac Duane Keith Davis
Getty Composite

The man cops say is responsible for Tupac Shakur's death was involved in a jailhouse brawl while awaiting trial in his 2Pac murder case ... and now he's facing a new charge.

Duane "Keefe D" Davis got into a physical fight with a fellow inmate at Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas ... according to multiple reports.

Keffe D charged with battery by a prisoner 1
LVMPD/KLAS

Keefe D and his opponent engaged in "mutual combat by grappling and throwing closed fist strikes" ... and Keefe D allegedly put the other guy in a headlock.

Keffe D charged with battery by a prisoner 2
LVMPD/KLAS

Sounds like the fight was pretty intense ... reports say the two men were only separated after a corrections officer doused both inmates with pepper-spray.

Keefe D is now charged with battery by a prisoner, according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ. An officer reportedly says Keefe D told them he was "just standing his ground."

Keffe D in court ap 1
AP

Tupac's alleged killer has been in custody in Sin City since September 2023, when he was indicted for the late rapper's murder ... the first big break in the cold case for a long, long time.

092923_tmz_live_tupac_kal
PROGESS AT LAST
TMZ.com

Keefe D's murder trial isn't set to begin until March ... he's pleaded not guilty.

