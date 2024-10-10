Rapper Yo-Yo Dodged Diddy Parties Back in the Day, Hates Tupac Association With Case

Could've Been Me At Those Parties!!!

Hip Hop icon Yo-Yo is shocked by the string of Diddy allegations ... she knew the guy back when he was Puff Daddy, and hates the thought of being an alleged victim!!!

Yo-Yo caught up with TMZ Hip Hop at LAX on Thursday and she tells us she believes there's been a mix of both true and fake allegations thrown in Diddy's direction.

She doesn't want to kick Diddy when he's down and hopes for the best ... but also wishes punishments if the worst turns out to be true!!!

She brings up her former homieloverfriend Tupac Shakur and how deeply disturbing the accusations tying him to the case are for her.

The late rap legend's estate lawyered up earlier this year to investigate any potential Diddy involvement with Pac's murder -- and Yo-Yo says if the shoe fits, he should wear it. She says she was equally shocked by the Cassie vid.

Yo-Yo says she knew Diddy her entire professional career and laments over the possibility of being caught up at an alleged felonious "freak off" ... but says she wasn't.

