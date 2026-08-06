Sen. Thom Tillis Reveals His Landlord Is Sen. Mitch McConnell

Play video content Video: Sen. Thom Tillis Reveals Mitch McConnell Is His Landlord TMZ DC

Mitch McConnell's D.C. home has drawn plenty of eyeballs during his mysterious weeks-long absence ... and it turns out there really was a Senator living there the whole time -- just not Mitch.

Charlie swung by the property Thursday hoping to spot McConnell after his release from a rehabilitation center ... but instead, our intrepid TMZ DC producer stumbled upon Sen. Thom Tillis, who had a key to the place.

When Charlie asked if he was visiting Mitch, Tillis dropped quite the plot twist ... "No, I live here."

Turns out Tillis has been renting a carriage house on McConnell's property after selling his condo in March -- and plans to stay there until the end of the year, when he retires.

Play video content Video: Work Crews Spotted at Mitch McConnell's Home TMZ DC

Tillis said he got a kick out of all the attention on McConnell's property ... 'cause apparently nobody realized another U.S. Senator had been living there the whole time.

As for McConnell ... Tillis says he understands his fellow Republican is doing okay after getting out of rehab after a nasty fall ... and hopes he'll be back soon.

So, mystery solved ... there has been a Senator hanging around McConnell's place this whole time. Everyone just had wrong Republican.