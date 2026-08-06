Fauci's Not The Fall Guy, We Just Want Answers!!!

Play video content Video: Sen. Rand Paul Says Dr. Fauci Is Not Fall Guy For COVID, Americans Deserve Answers TMZ DC

Sen. Rand Paul says his push to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt isn't about finding a fall guy for the COVID-19 pandemic ... he says Americans who lost loved ones deserve answers ... and we suggested one way to get them.

Jacob caught up with the Senate Homeland Security Committee chairman after Thursday's contempt vote and asked what he says to critics who think he's simply trying to pin the pandemic on Fauci.

Play video content Video: Anthony Fauci Hit With Senate Committee Contempt Vote CSPAN

Paul didn't mince words ... pointing to the more than 1 million Americans who died and saying many died alone ... before blaming Fauci for virtually all of the pandemic policies.

For Paul, it comes down to the families ... he says those who lost loved ones deserve answers ... and Jacob asked why not give Fauci immunity so he can provide those answers?!?

Play video content Video: Dr. Anthony Fauci Pleads the Fifth During Pandemic Response Senate Hearing Fox News

It's a really good question ... and ya gotta see Paul's response.

As TMZ reported ... Paul's committee voted 8-5 Thursday to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress after he refused to answer questions at last week's hearing -- pleading the Fifth 111 times.

Play video content Video: Rick Scott Questioned Over Dr. Fauci's Use of Fifth Amendment TMZ DC

Charlie also caught up with Sen. Rick Scott around the same time ... and pressed him on how Congress could punish Fauci for exercising a constitutional right.

Scott's position is that former President Joe Biden's pardon stripped Fauci of his Fifth Amendment protection because he no longer faced prosecution for the pardoned conduct.

When Charlie then pointed out Fauci could still face consequences if he lied during the hearing, Scott fired back ... "All he had to do was tell the truth."

Scott also rejected the idea the contempt push was retribution ... declaring his intention was simply to get information.