Nancy Mace Rejects Comparison Between Anthony Fauci Hearing and McCarthyism

Play video content Video: Nancy Mace Dismisses McCarthyism Claims Tied to Anthony Fauci Hearing TMZ.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci isn't being railroaded like alleged Communist sympathizers during the Joe McCarthy era ... so says Rep. Nancy Mace.

The Congresswoman from South Carolina joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday to discuss the ongoing hearings ... and she pushed back on Harvey Levin's argument that this is just Red Scare McCarthyism 2.0.

Rep. Mace strongly disagrees ... saying Senator McCarthy targeted innocent people in different groups to destroy them -- whereas Congress is investigating a man who really did some serious damage.

The DOJ and Senate Republicans aren't just on some sort of retribution tour on behalf of President Donald Trump, she adds ... and she goes a step further ... arguing the Justice Department should be looking into others who are part of the swamp.

Rep. Mace and Harvey had a bit of a back-and-forth as well ... with Harvey arguing Fauci saved lives ... and Mace arguing the CDC's directives and COVID vaccine did a ton of damage.

Play video content Video: Dr. Anthony Fauci Pleads the Fifth During Pandemic Response Senate Hearing Fox News

Plus, she brings up Fauci's reliance on the 5th Amendment during his recent hearing ... arguing that an innocent man wouldn't need that, or the pardon Joe Biden issued just before his term ended.

There's also a discussion about the legitimacy of a pardon signed by autopen -- as Mace believes Fauci's was ... and things get heated!!!