CIA Allegedly Seized JFK Files From Tulsi Gabbard’s Office, Whistleblower Claims

The CIA has raided US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's office ... looking to seize soon-to-be declassified documents relating to the assassination of JFK, according to reports.

🚨 BREAKING: THE CIA JUST RAIDED TULSI GABBARD’S OFFICE… HOLY SMOKES! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/N8B0X0VS7c @JesseBWatters

According to Fox News reporter Jesse Watters, the explosive allegations surfaced during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing Wednesday.

Watters says the Fauci whistleblower -- James Eardman III -- claimed while in court today that the files were actively being prepared for public release when the CIA allegedly stepped in and took possession of them.

The CIA has 24 hours to return the documents to Tulsi Gabbard’s office or else I will make a motion to issue a subpoena. These documents have been requested by Congress. @DNIGabbard @CIADirector https://t.co/Y5lMw8AYK5 @RepLuna

The allegations also sparked outrage from Representative Anna Paulina Luna, who accused the CIA of potentially defying a presidential executive order regarding declassification efforts.

Luna took to X andd publicly warned the agency had 24 hours to return the documents to Gabbard’s office ... or she would move to issue a subpoena.