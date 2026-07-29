Rep. Lauren Boebert Slams Anthony Fauci for Pleading the Fifth

Play video content Video: Rep. Lauren Boebert Rips Anthony Fauci for Taking the Fifth TMZ.com

Rep. Lauren Boebert says Dr. Anthony Fauci's silence speaks volumes ... arguing he had no reason to plead the 5th Amendment unless the truth was "radioactive."

The Colorado congresswoman joined "TMZ Live" Wednesday after Fauci refused to answer every question during a fiery Senate hearing on the government's COVID-19 pandemic response.

Play video content Video: Dr. Fauci And His Reasoning On Pleading The Fifth

As we previously reported, Fauci blamed Sen. Rand Paul's repeated calls for his prosecution ... but Boebert says President Biden's preemptive pardon gave Fauci every reason to talk.

Harvey and Charles pushed back ... noting President Trump has questioned pardons signed by autopen ... meaning Fauci could fear his legal protection might disappear.

Play video content Video: Sen. Rand Paul Says They Will Vote To Hold Fauci Contempt

Boebert wasn’t budging. When we suggested Paul poisoned the hearing by publicly gunning for Fauci, she fired back ... "If you want to call it a witch hunt, fine. Then explain why the witch keeps pleading the Fifth after already being pardoned."

The debate only got hotter from there ... veering into COVID vaccines, Fauci's diary, and the 2020 election.