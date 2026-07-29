Rep. Lauren Boebert Slams Anthony Fauci for Pleading the Fifth
Rep. Lauren Boebert on Dr. Fauci Pleading the 5th Speaks Volumes!!!
Rep. Lauren Boebert says Dr. Anthony Fauci's silence speaks volumes ... arguing he had no reason to plead the 5th Amendment unless the truth was "radioactive."
The Colorado congresswoman joined "TMZ Live" Wednesday after Fauci refused to answer every question during a fiery Senate hearing on the government's COVID-19 pandemic response.
As we previously reported, Fauci blamed Sen. Rand Paul's repeated calls for his prosecution ... but Boebert says President Biden's preemptive pardon gave Fauci every reason to talk.
Harvey and Charles pushed back ... noting President Trump has questioned pardons signed by autopen ... meaning Fauci could fear his legal protection might disappear.
Boebert wasn’t budging. When we suggested Paul poisoned the hearing by publicly gunning for Fauci, she fired back ... "If you want to call it a witch hunt, fine. Then explain why the witch keeps pleading the Fifth after already being pardoned."
The debate only got hotter from there ... veering into COVID vaccines, Fauci's diary, and the 2020 election.
Watch the full "TMZ Live" interview to see Boebert go toe-to-toe with Harvey and Charles!