Play video content Video: Dr. Anthony Fauci Pleads the Fifth During Pandemic Response Senate Hearing Fox News

Dr. Anthony Fauci was not about to play ball at Wednesday's Senate hearing, where he was getting grilled about his leadership during the 2020 pandemic ... pleading the 5th Amendment to every question, and sparking at least one heated exchange.

Watch the senate hearing happening live below.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul took the lead during the Senate's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing ... focusing on Fauci's private journal entries between December 2019 and December 2022.

Paul subpoenaed the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to testify ... but it seems it'll be a waste of time.

Play video content Video: Dr. Fauci And His Reasoning On Pleading The Fifth

The defiant Fauci told the committee his decision to take the 5th was basically an FU to Paul ... over the senator's "unhinged obsession with calling for my prosecution" and making "repeated slanderous comments" about the medical professional.

At the end of Sen. Paul's questions, one of Fauci's attorney's tried to make a statement, but was angrily shut down by the senator ... who then had security toss the lawyer out of the hearing.