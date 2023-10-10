Aaron Rodgers Proposes Covid-19 Vaccine Debate With Travis Kelce, RFK Jr, Fauci

Aaron Rodgers wants to settle his back-and-forth with "Mr. Pfizer" once and for all ... proposing a star-studded Covid-19 debate with Travis Kelce -- and he wants Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Dr. Fauci to get involved!!

As we previously reported, AR8 and the Kansas City Chiefs superstar have been sending playful jabs toward each other over the past week ... ever since the New York Jets coined his new nickname for Kelce on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Mr. Pfizer said he didn't think he'd be in a vax war with me.. this isn't a war this is just conversation..



"Mr. Pfizer said he didn't think he'd be in a vax war with me.. this isn't a war this is just conversation..

Come on the show and we'll have a conversation" ~ @AaronRodgers12

Rodgers returned for his weekly appearance with McAfee on Tuesday ... and he responded to Kelce claiming the two were in a "vax war."

"This ain't a war, homie," Rodgers told McAfee minutes ago. "This is just conversation. But if you want to have some sort of duel, debate, have me on the podcast, come on the show. Let's have a conversation."

The four-time MVP added he wants both sides to pick some backup help for the potential hash-out sesh ... revealing he wants RFK Jr. in his corner, and Kelce can choose Fauci or "some other pharmacrat" as his support.

"Our defense played really well and Mr. Pfizer didn't have a crazy impact on the game" 😂@AaronRodgers12

Of course, a potential debate would surely be popcorn-worthy -- Rodgers and RFK Jr. have been outspoken against the Covid-19 vax, and Kelce and Fauci are strong proponents of getting the jab.