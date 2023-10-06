Travis Kelce Responds To Aaron Rodgers' 'Mr. Pfizer' Joke, Stands By Getting Jab

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce is taking Aaron Rodgers' playful diss in stride ... admitting he thought it was actually funny when the Jets superstar referred to him as "Mr. Pfizer" earlier this week -- but doubling down on his decision to be a vaccine spokesperson.

Kelce addressed AR8's recent comments on the "Pat McAfee Show" with reporters on Friday ... cracking a few jokes of his own as he discussed the whole ordeal.

"I thought it was pretty good," Kelce said at the Chiefs' facility. "I mean, with the 'stache right now, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I'd get into a vax war with Aaron Rodgers, man. Mr. Pfizer versus the Johnson & Johnson family over there."

Of course, Kelce is referring to Jets owner Woody Johnson, who is an heir to the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company.

TK then got real for a second ... explaining his reason for getting the jab.

"I got it because of, you know, keeping myself safe, keeping my family safe, the people in this building. So yeah, I stand by 1000%. Fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer."

