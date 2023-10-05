NFL's Darius Slay Begs Taylor Swift Not To Attend Chiefs Vs. Eagles Game

Taylor Swift is striking fear in the hearts of NFL teams everywhere -- most recently, the alarm sounded for Philadelphia Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay ... who's publicly pleading with her to sit out their matchup later this season.

The 5-time Pro Bowler spoke out about Swift's recent attendance at Chiefs games to support Travis Kelce during his Big Play Slay podcast this week ... and he had a personal message for the "Anti-Hero" singer.

"Taylor, do not come to the game, 'cause it seems like you bring the energy of winning," Slay quipped on The Volume.

Slay has a good reason to be worried -- the Chiefs are 2-0 with Swift in the crowd, dominating the Bears in her first game in the stands ... and squeezing out a road win over the Jets this past weekend.

The Eagles will have a Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs in Philadelphia on Nov. 20 in front of the Monday Night Football cameras ... and chances are Swift will be there, especially considering she grew up rooting for the Birds.

Taylor’s presence at games has been a blessing for TV ratings -- last Sunday, the Chiefs vs. Jets contest peaked at 29 million viewers and averaged 27 million throughout the contest.

The game was NBC Sports' biggest-ever streaming audience for a regular season Sunday Night Football contest.