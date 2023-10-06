Donna Kelce Says Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Dating, NFL Laughing All the Way to the Bank
10/6/2023 6:38 AM PT
Travis Kelce's mom is opening up about her son's budding relationship with Taylor Swift ... revealing that she's a HUGE fan of the pop star.
Donna Kelce sat down for an interview with host Jennifer Vickery Smith on the podcast "Got It From Momma" -- and discussed a range of Taylor-related issues, including her 2 favorite songs: "Shake It Off" and "Bad Blood."
During Friday's episode, Donna also addressed all the drama surrounding Travis and Taylor's romance over the past few weeks since the couple went public.
Donna said, “I feel like I'm in an alternate universe. It’s something I never thought I’d be involved with." She briefly mentioned her family has been targeted by "haters" who are unhappy about the relationship.
She also joked that the NFL is “laughing all the way to the bank,” with all the ticket sales at games Taylor has attended to watch Travis play with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Donna went on to say that her family has given the NFL better publicity than any pricey PR firm, which would charge the league a million bucks.
But, there's no bad blood between them. Donna says she's happy for the NFL, adding, “Good for them. They’re getting the ramifications of everything."
As we reported ... Taylor and Travis started seeing each other several months ago - but they stayed under the radar at first. Now, the lovebirds are out there for all to see as Taylor has shown up at 2 of Travis' football games within the last few weeks.