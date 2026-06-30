Rep. Lauren Boebert Torches Rep. Tom Kean for 4 Month Absence Due to Depression

Lauren Boebert to Tom Kean Jr. So Sad You're Sad, But Get to Work!!!
Rep. Lauren Boebert isn't exactly welcoming a fellow Republican back to Congress ... rather, she's skewering him for being MIA because he was depressed.
Jacob got the Congresswoman from Colorado Tuesday on Capitol Hill, and she was incredulous that Congressman Tom Kean finally ended his nearly 4-month sabbatical, citing "depression."
Lauren had a different diagnosis, scoffing that Kean's "case of the sads" is no excuse for abandoning the ship. Jacob mounted a challenge, saying depression is more than a case of the sads, but Boebert doubled down, saying he was an embarrassment and needed to toughen up.
Thing is ... Kean is running for reelection, and Republicans need every seat to retain the House, but Boebert doesn't care ... she says if he's too much of an eggshell to show up, she's ok if he's booted from Congress.