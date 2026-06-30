Play video content Video: Rep. Lauren Boebert Torches Rep. Tom Kean for 4 Month Absence Due to Depression TMZ DC

Rep. Lauren Boebert isn't exactly welcoming a fellow Republican back to Congress ... rather, she's skewering him for being MIA because he was depressed.

Jacob got the Congresswoman from Colorado Tuesday on Capitol Hill, and she was incredulous that Congressman Tom Kean finally ended his nearly 4-month sabbatical, citing "depression."

Lauren had a different diagnosis, scoffing that Kean's "case of the sads" is no excuse for abandoning the ship. Jacob mounted a challenge, saying depression is more than a case of the sads, but Boebert doubled down, saying he was an embarrassment and needed to toughen up.