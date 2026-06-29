Play video content Video: Dr. Oz Says Great American State Fair Crowd Is Huge, But Camera Pan Shows Otherwise TMZ DC

Dr. Oz might want to get his eyes checked ... he says there's "tons of people" at the Great American State Fair ... but one pan of the camera makes a completely opposite diagnosis.

TMZ DC was on the National Mall Monday when Oz and Dean Cain took the stage and talked up the event's turnout ... insisting the fair was drawing plenty of people and only getting busier as the week rolls on.

Then our guy Charlie did what any intrepid producer would do ... he panned over to the audience -- and, well, the footage pretty much speaks for itself.

Instead of shoulder-to-shoulder fairgoers, the scene looks like an open field -- making the timing of the remarks all the more amusing.

Play video content Video: Dr. Oz Shrugs Off Crowd Size Claims at 'Great American State Fair' TMZ DC

Oz also stopped to talk with Charlie ... telling TMZ DC he's tuning out the attendance skeptics.

He says he'd rather focus on the fair's programming and the people who came out to enjoy it.

Play video content Video: Dean Cain Says More Crowds Are Incoming As 'Great American Fair' Haters Say Otherwise TMZ DC

Dean also talked to Charlie and shrugged off the crowd-size debate, saying the fair's sprawling layout changes the optics ... and expressing confidence attendance will build throughout the week.

The clip comes after we reported on President Trump touting the fair's attendance on Truth Social, insisting it was "packed with happy people" despite photos showing otherwise.