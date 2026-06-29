Donald Trump Says Great American State Fair Is 'Packed' But Photos Show Otherwise

My State Fair's Packed With People, Believe Me Not Your Lyin' Eyes!!!

President Trump says the Great American State Fair is a smash hit ... even if photo evidence from the event looks to tell a different story.

Trump took to Truth Social Monday morning to celebrate the patriotic bash on the National Mall ... asking supporters if they appreciated the "fantastic job" his team did building and operating the event, which he says was "packed with happy people."

POTUS took his usual swipes at Barack Obama and Joe Biden ... "DO YOU THINK THAT OBUMA OR SLEEPY JOE BIDEN COULD HAVE DONE IT? THE ANSWER IS NO!"

Trump's post comes as the fair has drawn plenty of attention online -- not just for its attractions, but for photos and videos that critics say show lighter-than-expected crowds across large stretches of the Mall.

Organizers have maintained that the event has been a success, while Trump has repeatedly insisted attendance has been strong.

Whether you see a packed patriotic party or enough elbow room to win the three-legged race without bumping into anyone seems to depend on who's doing the counting.