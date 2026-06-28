Joe Biden Calls Trump a 'Loser' While Firing Shots At Reflecting Pool

Former President Joe Biden is taking aim at President Donald Trump ... and his beloved reflecting pool.

Biden unloaded on Trump's makeover of the White House Reflecting Pool during a blistering speech at the Maryland Democratic Party Gala, mocking what he portrayed as the president's obsession with putting his personal stamp on Washington landmarks.

Play video content Video: Joe Biden Rips Trump as a “Loser” During Reflecting Pool Jab C-SPAN

Amidst the former president's words, he said "It's not just his vanity projects ... putting his name on the Kennedy Center. Building an arch in his own honor. Even hiring his own pool guy to fix the Reflecting Pool. Whoa, what a loser" ... drawing cheers from the crowd.

But Biden didn't stop with the jab, he adds "The Reflecting Pool reflects something even worse than the narcissism and incompetence at the core of this administration."

Play video content Video: New Video Shows a Clearer Reflecting Pool TMZ DC

He continued ... "It's the corruption. The brazen, blatant corruption. Corruption on a scale never seen before in American history in any administration."

The comments mark one of Biden's sharpest attacks on Trump since leaving office, accusing the president of prioritizing self-promotion over governing while alleging widespread corruption inside the administration.

Play video content Video: Man Arrested Near Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Speaks Out TMZ DC

As we've previously reported ... the Reflecting Pool has absorbed a bit of heat during it's facelift, with people being accused of vandalizing the lining, ducks winding up dead in and around the waters, and algae infesting the pool which lead to hydrogen peroxide to be dumped in the water.

Play video content Video: Fencing Installed Around Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool TMZ C

Our TMZ DC crew even got video of a fence being built to secure to area and protect the President's precious pool.

One thing's for sure ... the Pool just became the latest battleground in America's never-ending political feud.