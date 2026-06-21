Dead Animal Found in Reflecting Pool After Trump Admin Poured Hydrogen Peroxide

A dead duck was found floating in the Reflecting Pool Sunday ... days after workers were seen dumping hydrogen peroxide into the water.

Rob Crilly -- a political journalist who previously covered the White House for the Washington Examiner -- shared two photos of the deceased animal to his X account on Sunday.

Warning ... the photos are graphic -- capturing the duck, eye still open, floating around against the walls of the pool.

Crilly says he's spoken to an expert who says the pool "could have signs of cyanobacteria." Cyanobacteria is a blue-green algae that is harmless in small quantities ... but can be toxic to animals in "blooms" when the bacteria multiply rapidly.

Worth noting ... we don't know if this duck was killed by cyanobacteria or died from another cause -- but it is certainly adding to growing online resentment toward the Trump administration's $14 Million Reflecting Pool renovation.

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Remember ... federal government employees dumped hydrogen peroxide into the reflecting pool to try to clean up algae growing in it. Combined with a fresh liner that's already peeling off the bottom of it, and the whole pool looks far from DJT's vision of an "American Flag Blue" oasis.