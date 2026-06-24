Reflecting Pool Back to Blue with Mysterious Jagged Line at the Bottom

Reflecting Pool It's Got a Case of the Blues!!!
Published
Charlie has some new reflections on the most controversial monument in D.C. ... and he says it's looking good.
The Reflecting Pool is back to blue ... with little trace of the green gunk that populated the H2-Oh over the last week.
The clearer water makes a mysterious jagged line at the bottom of the Pool more evident. This is what President Trump was apparently zeroing in on to make a case the Reflecting Pool was vandalized by a sharp object.
We had several owners of big pool companies on "TMZ Live" Tuesday, both of whom said the flooring was peeling off because of improper installation.
But fair is fair, and gotta say ... it's starting to look shipshape for the upcoming 250th birthday.