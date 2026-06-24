Reflecting Pool Back to Blue with Mysterious Jagged Line at the Bottom

It's Got a Case of the Blues!!!

Play video content Video: Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Appears to Be Cleared Up TMZ DC

Charlie has some new reflections on the most controversial monument in D.C. ... and he says it's looking good.

The Reflecting Pool is back to blue ... with little trace of the green gunk that populated the H2-Oh over the last week.

Play video content Video: Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Back to Blue Days After Algae Takeover TMZ DC

The clearer water makes a mysterious jagged line at the bottom of the Pool more evident. This is what President Trump was apparently zeroing in on to make a case the Reflecting Pool was vandalized by a sharp object.

We had several owners of big pool companies on "TMZ Live" Tuesday, both of whom said the flooring was peeling off because of improper installation.

Play video content Video: New Video Shows a Clearer Reflecting Pool TMZ DC