Wildlife Organization Conducting Necropsies on Reflecting Pool's Dead Ducks

If something in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool caused a bunch of ducks to drop dead, we should find out soon ... necropsies are being performed on the animals as we speak.

City Wildlife, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation group in Washington, DC, tells TMZ ... they've submitted samples from two ducks for necropsies after the birds were found dead at the National Mall.

In a statement, rep for the group tells us ... "City Wildlife routinely conducts necropsies on ducks found deceased on the National Mall when the cause of death is unknown."

City Wildlife says they won't have anything to share about the ducks' cause of death until the necropsy results come in.

They also explained they weren't able to send a sample from that dead duckling found floating in the pool ... because the body wasn't recovered.

Play video content Video: TMZ DC Follows Trump's Lead For Reflecting Pool Vandalism, But It's BS TMC DC

As you know, several ducks have been found dead in or near the Pool since the botched $16 million renovation and algae infestation.