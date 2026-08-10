'Baywatch' Star Erika Eleniak Joins OnlyFans at 56

Erika Eleniak is ready to make waves again ... 'cause she's joined OnlyFans at 56 years old.

The former "Baywatch" star tells TMZ ... she's launching an OnlyFans account featuring a more personal and playful look at her life, complete with photos, videos, beach content and plenty of barefoot shots for fans with a thing for feet.

"I basically grew up on the beach in a red swimsuit, so this feels like coming full circle -- except now I'm calling the shots," Erika says. "Fans are getting my real life, my personal photos and videos, plenty of beach days and, yes, the feet everyone keeps asking about."

Erika famously played lifeguard Shauni McClain on "Baywatch" from 1989 to 1992, but she says subscribers will see a different side of her than the one they remember from the hit series.

"I've been Erika from 'Baywatch' for decades, but OnlyFans gets a side of me people haven't seen," she tells us. "It's personal, playful and unfiltered -- and if you came for the bare feet in the sand, I promise you won't be disappointed."

Erika joins a growing list of veteran Hollywood stars embracing the platform. As we recently reported, 85-year-old "Knots Landing" star Donna Mills who launched an OnlyFans account ... and Jaime Pressly has also joined the site.